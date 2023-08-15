WhatsApp Web Gets A New Screen Lock Feature: Check Out The Details
WhatsApp has been adding new features regularly to boost the functionality of its messaging platform. The messaging giant wants to keep its users engaged. Recently, we have come to know that WhatsApp is rolling out an amazing feature to keep chats safe from prying eyes. I guess many people have always been wanting this WhatsApp feature from a privacy and protection point of view. It would be a delight for those users. WhatsApp Web is finally getting a much-awaited security feature dubbed Screen lock feature.
WhatsApp Web Gets A New Feature To Protect Your Chats With Password
According to WABetaInfo, the most recent beta version of WhatsApp Web (2.2333.11) is making its way to selected users. This update includes a new screen lock feature. Let me tell you that this feature is developed to improve the privacy and security of your account, keeping nosy invaders away from your chats.
The all-new Screen Lock feature will require you to enter a password while accessing your chats on the Web version of WhatsApp. The point worth mentioning here is that if you forget your password, you will have to log out of WhatsApp Web and then log in again by scanning the QR code with your smartphone.
You all know that the ability to lock your WhatsApp using on-device biometrics is already available for Android and iOS. Even though you can lock and hide individual WhatsApp chats as well. The screen lock feature on the web version is the cherry on top as it will offer a notable boost to on-device privacy and security. It will allow you to keep your chats private, even if you step away from your desktop or PC.
Right now, only a little number of beta testers have access to this feature. It is expected to make a broader rollout soon. If you want to check whether the feature is live for you or not, do follow the steps mentioned below:
- Head to Settings
- Privacy in the WhatsApp web app
- If the feature is live, you will see a new Screen Lock option in the menu. If it’s not available yet, we recommend you wait for a few weeks.
