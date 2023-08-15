WhatsApp Web Gets A New Screen Lock Feature: Check Out The Details

WhatsApp has been adding new features regularly to boost the functionality of its messaging platform. The messaging giant wants to keep its users engaged. Recently, we have come to know that WhatsApp is rolling out an amazing feature to keep chats safe from prying eyes. I guess many people have always been wanting this WhatsApp feature from a privacy and protection point of view. It would be a delight for those users. WhatsApp Web is finally getting a much-awaited security feature dubbed Screen lock feature.

WhatsApp Web Gets A New Feature To Protect Your Chats With Password

According to WABetaInfo, the most recent beta version of WhatsApp Web (2.2333.11) is making its way to selected users. This update includes a new screen lock feature. Let me tell you that this feature is developed to improve the privacy and security of your account, keeping nosy invaders away from your chats.