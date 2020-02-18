15 Best Free Movie Download Sites

Gone are the days when you need to buy CD’s or DVD’s to watch movies. Now, most of the people like to watch movies online or download them on their gadgets. Today, I am going to jot down the Top 15 Best Movie Download Sites that allows you to download any movie for free.

Best Movie Download Sites in 2020

Let’s get started.

1. ARCHIVE.ORG

The Internet Archive is one of the best movie download sites that contains millions of free books, music, movies, software, websites. It is a digital library that offers almost 362 billion archived web pages. In order to download movies for absolutely free, this definitely is a fine option.

2. YouTube:

YouTube is considered as the premier website to watch and download videos. It is also the most visited video website in the world. Over the time period, the company has been upgrading itself. The website has been inclining more towards free, ad-supported content. There are movies from almost every media company of the world. But the two which have been dominating are Hollywood and Bollywood. Even the most recent movies are also present on YouTube. Like, Malificent 2 and Dabbang 3. There are an array movies present on this website. There are classical movies as well as the most recent movies. Therefore, it is considered as the best option for those who can’t afford the premium version of Netflix or Hulu.

Check out? 11 Best Free VPNs For Android to Try in 2020 – Top Android VPN Apps

3. ANTMOVIES.TV

Antmovies is the second option I want to add in this list. It is actually a new website that allows you to watch and download movies and TV shows for free. The website offers you to watch hundreds of movies. You can download them or stream online. It’s up to you.

4. YIFY movies:

YIFY movies or YTS is one of the best website for watching and downloading movies. ‘YIFY’ is derived from the name of the website’s founder, Yiftach Swery. The most standout feature of YIFY movies is the HD video quality in a small file size. Due to which, it has attracted many downloaders over the time. It has a wide range of quality content.

5. PUTLOCKERBOX.COM

Putlockerbox.com is a very common site. Most of the people are quite familiar with it. It’s a good website to download movies with a wide variety of categories, IMDB rating, search bar, and much more. The website makes it very easy to download or stream your favorite movie for free. So, it’s definitely a good option.

6. HOTSTAR.COM

Hotstar is actually an Indian entertainment platform. It was launched by Star India that lets you stream movies and TV shows online. Like many other websites, hundreds of movies are also available on Hotstar. You can easily download these movies for free using the mobile app of Hotstar.

If you plan to watch movies at your backyard using a projector, you need to know exactly how many lumens are needed for an outdoor projector?

7. SAVEFROM.NET

SaveFrom.net is another fine option that allows you to download movies for free from various streaming sites. You can download things from YouTube, Vimeo, Hotstar via this website. All you have to do is to just paste the video URL from any of these streaming websites and there you go.

8. MydownloadTube:

MyDownloadTube is a free and legal website. It contains only links to other sites. Like gomovies , 123movies, Putlocker, Megashare, Sockshare, allmyvideos etc. This website itsef does not host any movies, media files (avi, mov, flv, mpg, mpeg, divx, dvd rip, mp3, mp4, torrent, ipod, psp) on the server, so this website is not responsible for any copyright or legal matter.

9. Korean Film Archive:

The Korean Film Archive on YouTube is a kind of a secret room which you will surely like. In Pakistan, there are some factions which are fond of Korean movies and dramas. It is an official channel on YouTube with more than 250 classic Korean movies and shows from 1930 onwards. The popularity of Korean movies and dramas is also on the rise in the west. Some famous movies for free are The Day A Pig Fell Into The Well, Aimless Bullet, A Drawf Launches A Little Ball, Sopyonje, etc. All of these movies have English subtitles as well.

10. Retrovision:

Retrovision is another popular free movie download website. This site includes an array of classic and new movies and TV shows. The website also has an Android app namely Classic UHF. Retrovision has particular Genre menus. Due to which searching a movie on this website is an easy task. The most famous genres include Adventure, Comedy, Crime, Cartoons, Sci-Fi, Horror, War, Drama, etc.

11. Le CiNéMa Club:

In the beginning of this year, the highly-rated Indie film streaming site Le CiNéMa Club was relaunched with a new interface. It was first launched in 2015. This website has a vision to encourage new talent and provide exposure to rare gems that don’t get the attention they deserve. The website is famous for streaming one new movie each week. And most content on this site is short-movie nature.

12. Pluto TV:

Pluto TV strives to copy a traditional TV layout.This website provides 80+ channels which are divided into different categories. The categories are news, movies, TV shows, tech, sports etc. There is an official application of this website as well. The app also has its own dedicated movie channel. But if you are not living in US, then you must use proxy for an uninterrupted service.

13. MoviesFoundOnline

MoviesFoundOnline includes free movies, independent films, TV shows, and exhilarating comedy videos. This website is a host to free movies ranging from classical movies and short films to documentaries and comedy movies.

14. NoBudge:

NoBudge is designed by the collaboration of Indie filmmaker and Actor Kentucker Audley. The website includes independent short and feature films. A wide range of movies on NoBudge haven’t been much seen or reviewed by the critics, so you’ll have to stream them without any assistance of any kind.

15. Vimeo:

Vimeo website exhibits a lot resemblance with YouTube. It has a whole range exciting free movies. The website has a simple interface which makes it easy to use. Along with that, the are many informative documentaries and short movies present on Vimeo. The website also offers an On-Demand content section where you can pay for TV shows and movies.

Conclusion:

The above mentioned list has been made by recent information. These websites have certain variations according to the area. They might be unavailable in certain areas. Therefore, if you want to have full access of all these websites, you must use a VPN or a proxy.