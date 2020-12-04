16 Best Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in 2020-21 Check out Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in your Leisure Time

Watching movies or TV serial in spare time is the hobby of many people. Usually, in our busy routine, we do not get time to watch our favourite serial or movies on a regular basis. So, we prefer to watch movies in our spare time. However, going to the Cinema is not preferred all the time. Then comes another option that is to watch movies online while staying at home. Netflix and Amazon Prime may have become a heartbeat for some nowadays but they are premium services and do comes at a cost. However, there are many best free movie streaming websites that you can use in your leisure time. In this article, I will tell you the 16 Best Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in 2020-21. Let’s check out all one by one.

16 Best Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in your Leisure Time

Before we begin with the list, we would like to share with you a website that we came across recently, called the Streaming Sites. It basically lists and reviews all the free movie and TV streaming websites currently available on the internet.

Okay now back to our list of top Free Movie Streaming Websites to Use in your Leisure Time. Starting with

1. PopcornFlix

PopcornFlix is one of the best free movie streaming websites, offering a variety of movies. The websites allow you to watch full movies with limited ads. Flicks are segmented into categories such as popularity, genre, new arrivals, and staff picks. The website is so easy to use. With a beefy lineup and excellent navigation, PopcornFlix is an awesome choice for free, legal movie streaming.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

2. SnagFilms

For a free Netflix alternative, SnagFilms is the best choice. With unique categories such as “Before they were stars” and “Athletes & their triumphs,” SnagFilms specializes in fresh content. One of the best movie streaming websites, SnagFilms contain more than 2,000 videos like films, shows, and documentaries. Additionally, there’s a portion of original comedy shorts as well. One of the best parts of this website is that it has a fantastic classic movies category as well.

This is one of the oldest and best free movie streaming websites of all the time. The site contains different categories to make it more convenient. More interestingly, you do not need to create an account to watch the movies. Moreover, the website is ad-free.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

3. Crackle:

When it comes to the best free movie streaming websites, Crackle is always a better option. You can watch a variety of movies there. Aside from bringing a highly polished UI, it features a very interesting library of titles. Even though you won’t find the latest blockbusters here, you will find a number of newer and older titles that definitely deserve your attention. Crackle’s catalog includes content from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and even 2010s.

Moreover, this website is ad-supported. This means that you can expect periodic interruptions during your stream. However, the interface is good. You will really love to watch the movies on this website.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

4. Veoh

Here comes another best free movie streaming websites, Veoh. You can watch tons of movies and shows. There are a lot of older films that you really want to watch again. The website is quite similar to YouTube. It also hosts user-submitted content and videos from established sources like CBS.

Since Veoh boasts a solid filtering system, you can select options such as language and video length to find what you want to watch. You can watch movies in English, French, German, and Spanish as well. Because of its enthusiastic functionality, Veoh ranks as one of the alternatives to YouTube. Overall, the website is good and you should really give it a try.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

5. Putlocker

Still wants to know more about Best Free Movie Streaming Websites, then don’t worry we have one more best free Movie streaming websites, Putlocker. The best thing about this website is that you can watch movies and TV shows without signing up for a user account. Moreover, you can also download the content in HD quality. Putlocker has something for everyone. A user can browse and stream movies across genres such as Drama, Comedy, Mystery, Crime, Thriller, etc. The site has a rich collection of Chinese movies. No doubt, it is one of the best and free movie streaming websites with no signup. The interface is also simple and easy to use. You should give it a try.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

6. Movie Watcher:

Movie watcher is an online place for all your cinema related needs. As its name suggests, the website offers a large collection of Hollywood movies and TV series to stream or download. Featured content includes most played movies, newest releases, movies active-in theaters. Thumbnails of each movie details about the IMDb rating and the available print quality. A user can sort and search for his/her favorite movies or TV series either by name, release year, or genres. Other than the general information, the website also offers information such as plot, directors, actors, country, and the duration of the movie or the TV show. Overall, it is one of the Best Free Movie Streaming Websites that provide you all that you need.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

7. F Movie:

If you want another amazing website which lets you stream movies and TV shows in high definition video quality for free and without any hindrance, you must give this website a shout out. F Movies allow a user to find desired movies or TV shows by options like most viewed, genres, country, year, etc. The website contains a variety of movies including Action, Adventure, Biography, Thriller, Romane, etc. The best part about the website is that you do not require signup. The website is completely free. You can enjoy movies as per your desire. Because of its easy interface and variety of features, we consider it as one of the best free movie streaming websites.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

8. VexMovies

Here comes another one of the best free movie streaming websites, VexMovies. The website provides advertisement and popup free experience. No sign-up is required to enjoy streaming movies and users can watch content in HQ video quality. The website has advanced filtering options that let users find their desired movies and TV shows within minutes and provides the feel of a premium website. VexMovies provides thousands of movies and TV shows across different genres. The website has an easy interface. You should really give a try to this website.

Click Here to get the Website’s link.

9. Classic Cinema Online

A lot of beloved movies from the Golden Era of Hollywood are now publicly available. Not only this, but these are also free of charge. You will find some high-quality movie streaming websites that present this type of movies. The website provides a clutter-free experience. As its name says, this free movie website is focused on older movies. These come from the 1930s to 1970s, and all of them are brought from different sources on the Web, which are legally hosting them. Another nice surprise is that there are no ads, providing you pleasurable user experience.

In general, this website relies on third-party streaming services. It means you will shift to the other website when trying to watch movies. As long as those websites host the movie you want to watch, you can watch it without any issues. There’s no registration required, and there are no annoying ads either.

Click Here to get the Website’s link

10. Movies Found Online

Here comes one of the best free movie streaming websites. This website uses legal sources only. In the majority of cases, you’ll get to watch movies posted on YouTube. These movies are completely legal and free of charge. Moreover, the website also contains the public domain movies which are usually older titles with expired copyrights. Some of the movies are from the 1900s and they span all the way to the freshly-released films. You can watch these movies on an outdoor projector with a good contrast ratio as well.

Movies Found Online provides an easy-to-use interface. You can browse different genres using the main navigation bar at the top. The homepage is also doing a good job of featuring recently added titles. Users are free to give ratings and share their opinions. This means that Movies Found Online is not just one of the best free movie streaming websites, but a highly active community as well.

Click Here to get the Website’s link.

11. Yidio:

Yidio is one of the free streaming sites with a lot of categories and one such section is created particularly for free online movies. The main difference between Yidio and other free movie streaming sites is that the former is really like a search engine for finding free movies. Basically, this website assists you in looking for all the free platforms to watch movies online.

One of the cool features of the platform is that it allows you to sort movies with ratings such as R, PG-13, and G, and also sorts by genre. The genre includes Animation, Classics, Musical, Special Interest, Family, Indie, Suspense, TV Movie, and Western. You can also sort the movies by popularity and recently added. In addition to that, the website also includes scores from rotten tomatoes. Some of the latest movies you will find on Yidio include Cause of Death, Reindeer Games, and From Core to Sun.

Click here to visit the website.

12. YouTube:

Many people see YouTube as just a place where they can watch videos related to cooking, comedy, etc. or the latest movie trailers. But that’s not all. The platform also contains a number of free movies and you can also rent some of the movies. If you are a Bollywood lover then it may be the best place for you as it has nearly all the latest and old Bollywood movies dubbed in Hindi. So we can say it is one of the best free online movie streaming sites for Bollywood lovers. Some of the other famous movies can also be easily watched from the Movies & Shows section of YouTube. You can also browse through different genres and enjoy free movie streaming.

These are some of the movies which I have watched recently on YouTube: Policegiri, Terminator Genesis, Christmas Story, Blue Streak and Journey abroad. However, there are somethings which we don’t like. For example, It’s difficult to find every free movie and most free movies are not in HD as well.

Click here to visit the website.

13. Tubi:

The website Tubi contains a massive number of free movies and TV shows that you can stream any time you want to. Though few of the movies can only be rented and can not be viewed for free, the majority of them are absolutely free to watch due to which it is regarded as one of the best free movie streaming sites by a large number of users.

There are scores of genres present at this platform, including conventional ones like comedy, romance, horror, etc. In addition to that, it is one of the movie streaming sites where you will be able to find unique genres like Holiday Movies, Home & Garden, Preschool, and Sword & Sorcery. Tubi’s movies can also be sorted by the Featured, New Releases, Movie Night, people’s choice, Trending Now, Highly Rated on Rotten Tomatoes, etc.

Tubi also has a Kids section called Tubi Kids. It only streams kid-related films. It’s available at the top of the regular website. However, one of the annoying things about this website is that it doesn’t separate movies from TV shows.

Click here to visit the website.

14. Vudu:

Vudu is another great platform where you can enjoy free online movie streaming. Though it might not be your first preference there are a huge number of movies available on the platform that you can watch right now. All you have to do deal with a few ads. Some of the website’s latest additions include Mummy Reborn, Close Range, The Contract, Amber Alert, and the City of Gold.

The thing which makes it one of the best movie streaming sites is that you can enjoy some of the movies in 1080p, so you don’t have to compromise on quality just to watch some free films. There’s also a genre section which includes romance, comedy, crime & suspense, horror, action, family, etc.

Once you select anything to watch, you might be given an option to purchase or rent it, but as long as you find it through the Free page, there will be a free button present and you can click on it to stream the movie without paying. One thing you must remember is that you do require a user account to watch movies at Vudu, even the ones that don’t cost, but registration is totally free of cost.

Click here to visit the website.

15. Roku TV:

Roku TV is another platform which enables its users to watch online movies for free. If you have a Roku TV or its streaming player then you can easily add The Roku Channel to your device. However, if there is no Roku TV installed on the device, you can still stream all the movies for free from its websites.

You have to deal with a few advertisements in these free online movies but in return of really premium quality videos. Some of the renowned movies available on The Roku Channel include The Aage of Adaline, The Hunger Games, The Adventures of Tintin, The Big Short, Blade Runner, Megamind, and War of the Worlds. In addition to that, you can also watch live TV and free TV shows. However, one of thing which we don’t like about this website is that it is not available in most of the regions around the world and there is no mobile app of this platform.

Click here to visit the website.

16. Peacock:

Peacock streaming site is the product of NBCUniversal and contains a massive number of movies and TV shows, including those which are its ‘originals’ that you won’t be able to find them on any other site. The majority of the movies are from famous studios such as Universal Studios, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features. Different movies are categorized as The Bill Murray Collection, Hidden Gems, Written by Women, Cult Corner, along with many others. This is also an exciting way to search for movies through a new lens, but there’s also an A-Z list of everything they offer on their online platform.

Some free popular movies we found on peacock streaming site include The Dark Knight, Avengers, Harold and Kumar, The Goonies, Space Jam and many more. If you want ad-free videos and more features such as additional titles then you will have to pay for the peacock premium version. The movies that are not free have a purple feather in the corner of the thumbnail which makes it convenient for the users to separate free movies from the ones that are not.

Click here to visit the website.

Conclusion:

All the above-mentioned movie sites are listed after a detailed survey. I hope you like our list and you have any query regarding it, you can share it with us in the comment section!