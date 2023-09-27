A Leaked Official Poster Reveals Huawei Nova 12 & 12 Pro Specs

Huawei is working on a couple of new handsets these days. Among them, Huawei Nova 12 and Huawei Nova 12 Pro are in the headlines. Recently, a Weibo post leaked an official poster of the upcoming Huawei phones. The poster also unveiled the specs of the duo. Let’s dig into it.

Huawei Nova 12 & 12 Pro Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

According to the leak, Nova 12 Pro boasts a curved 120Hz OLED panel with second-generation Kunlun protection. In addition, there is a 4,900 mAh battery to keep the lights on with support for 100W charging. The 12 Pro models will run on a Kirin 9000S chipset, which also powers up the Mate 60 family. If we talk about the camera details, it comes with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus and macro mode, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. There is a new 10-step variable aperture adjustment feature introduced. However, we are still not sure whether this is just a software implementation or an actual variable aperture lens. The two lenses displayed on the front of the device are apparently two 60MP ultrawide selfie shooters. Let’s have a look:

On the contrary, the vanilla Nova 12 comes with a Kirin 830 SoC. It skips one of the 60MP cameras on the front and boasts the same 120Hz curved OLED screen. However, it replaces the 50MP telephoto on the back with a more modest 8MP unit. The handset is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 88W charging. According to the tipster, the Nova 12 series Price will start from CNY 2,999 ($410). However, there are still no words regarding the availability of smartphones yet.