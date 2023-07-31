A Petition Filed in IHC Against Uploading Photos Of Under-Trial Suspects On Social Media

Recently, a petition has been filed against uploading photos of under-trial suspects by the federal police on social media. The petition was filed by Advocate Danish Ishraq Abbasi in IHC who mentioned the Interior Secretary, Islamabad Inspector General of Police, and the federal government as respondents. In his petition, he clearly stated that it is a settled principle of law that an accused is supposed to be innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

IHC Moved Against Uploading Photos Of Under-Trial Suspects on Social Media

The petition, filed by Advocate Danish Ishraq Abbasi states:

“It is a settled principle of law that an accused will be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Any action that sabotages the right to innocence is damaging to the accused.”

The petition further argued that posting pictures of the arrested suspects is a breach of their fundamental rights. He said that the only objective of posting such photos is to show the performance of the superior police officers. He further added:

“Posting pictures and details of the accused on social media has become a trend these days,”

According to the petitioner, the accused had to face mental torture after seeing their pictures on social media. It is a common practice that when something like that happens their close relatives face harsh attitudes of the society. In some cases, their relatives cut off their relationship with the accused. The petitioner begged the court to curb the police from releasing the pictures and details of the suspects on social media. He said that respondents need to restrain from publishing the images, photographs, and particulars of innocent accused on social media in order to avoid defaming such affected suspects in the interest of justice. The Interior Secretary, Islamabad Inspector General of Police, and the federal government have been made partakers of the petition as well.

Also Read: Threads To Get DM Feature Soon: Instagram Head – PhoneWorld