Threads To Get DM Feature Soon: Instagram Head

We all know that Threads garnered widespread interest upon its launch earlier this month. It became the first ever app in history to gain so much popularity within a few days. Actually, its idea of allowing users to log in using their Instagram account, initiated excitement among people. The Threads App became a strong contender of Twitter due to which it suffered from declining interest.

It would not be wrong to say that the new Meta-owned platform appeared as a potential alternative, offering a different experience from Elon Musk’s platform, now rebranded as X. Let me tell you that Threads still lack many features that Twitter already has since a very long time. Due to that, the app has been losing subscribers now. In order to cater to this issue, the platform has been introducing features to engage its users. A piece of more exciting news is that the app will soon include direct messaging (DM) for its users. Threads DM Feature will allow them to chat with one another. It has been confirmed by Instagram head, Adam Mosseri in an interview.

Threads App Will Soon Get A New Feature

No doubt, the ability to personally communicate and engage with others online is one of the most essential aspects of any social media platform. Isn’t it? Users were earlier taken aback by the lack of DMs on Threads, however, Mosseri’s confirmation is a hint that he heard the request to get the feature introduced.

During an interview, the Instagram head discussed his team’s priorities regarding Threads. He said their key focus is to resolve critical issues, such as allowing people to message each other within the app. The app has also started executing a Twitter-like feature for selected users. Their feeds have been divided into “Following” and “For You.” Under this arrangement, the “For You” view also shows a mix of posts from both followed profiles and recommended accounts. On the other hand, the “Following” view displays posts solely from the users one follows. They are arranged chronologically. Let’s see what will be the new Threads features coming to the platform.

