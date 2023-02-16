Action RPG Stray Blade Launches on April 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

The global video game publisher 505 Games and developer Point Blank Games unveil the official release date for Action RPG Stray Blade. Action RPG Stray Blade Launches on April 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Stray Blade is a well-balanced mix of alluring narrative and challenging combat rewards for adaptable, curious adventurers.

Key Features:

Embark on an unforgettable journey and discover the story of Acrea and its ancient legacy. Reveal the whole history that turned the peaceful valley into a place of war, death, and tales that have been passed down by the world’s greatest dynasties for centuries. Use this knowledge to destroy the relics of the past and restore peace in the war-torn valley.

The hyper-responsive combat system allows quick reactions and precise attacks to fully control the flow of battle. Stray Blade merges strategic anticipation of enemy attacks with split-second blade-to-blade reactions — the High Noon of melee weapon combat.

Change is part of your journey where your actions leave a mark in the world. Revisit the places of a former victory and experience the changes you brought to the world. But beware! Your actions will lead to even greater challenges. Time keeps moving forward even if you die and this can result in a unique set of circumstances you could be forced to deal with.

Acrea’s colourful world ranges from overgrown city ruins to frozen caves and winding canyons. Together with your companion, explore the deepest corners of an ever-changing world bristling with adventure. Find rare materials, recipes, weapons, treasure, powerful abilities, and epic surprises.

One of Stray Blade’s pillars is exhilarating exploration, which is elevated by adding Metroidvania elements with intense Souls-like combat. Traversing the world of Stray Blade will reward you with rare crafting materials and blueprints, but you will also gain access to secret passages through the ever-changing landscape. These secret passages will give you options when approaching your objectives. Specific abilities will allow you to backtrack and explore areas that you were not able to explore previously.

Source: WorthPlaying