Illumination has taken its promotion of The Super Mario Bros movie to the next level by launching a website and commercial promoting the brothers’ New York City plumbing business. The website features a commercial promoting the Mario Bros. business. Older fans will likely recognize the catchy jingle as the theme song of the 1989 Super Mario Brothers Super Show.

The Super Mario Bros Movie Gets Its Own Plumbing Website And Commercial

The website also features humorous testimonials, job opportunities, and even a working phone number. Upon calling this number, players get a recorded message by the Charlie Day-voiced Luigi, which provides a nice sample of his performance as the green-glad sidekick. Players can also send a message to this number and can get a reply. Players may get a digital poster for the movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is co-produced by the game’s creator Nintendo, as well as Universal Pictures and Illumination, the makers of “Despicable Me” and “Sing.” Chris Pratt voices Mario, Charlie Day is Luigi, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, and Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach. The film is still under wraps. The Super Mario Bros. Movie premieres in theatres on April 7.

