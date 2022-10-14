Ads are coming to Netflix- Wave Goodbye to Endless Streaming

Its a very sad and true news but yes, Netflix will now have ads and we will have to wave goodbye to a smooth streaming experience. Yesterday, Netflix announced a lower-priced subscription plan with ads which means Ads are coming to Netflix.

This plan, named Basic with Ads, will cost will cost US$6.99 per month. Initially, this plan will launch in the US next month but later on, will be launched in other countries which means Pakistani are also going to get it soon.

Ads are coming to Netflix

During the announcement of this new basic plan, these important things were highlighted:

Basic with Ads will cost just US$6.99 a month in the U.S.

will cost just US$6.99 a month in the U.S. This plan will launch on November 3 at 9 a.m. PT.

Basic with Ads will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the U.S and later throughout the globe.

will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the U.S and later throughout the globe. Current plans and members will not be impacted.

We were already expecting this ad-supported plan since officials from Netflix had given us hints regarding it. Also, co-CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the company is considering this option a few months back.

It seems that Netflix is trying to retain its customers since, in 2022, it lost 1 million subscribers. This was due to an increase in subscription prices and stopping password chairing due to which many users were limited to Amazon prime. As compared to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney are offering better streaming landscapes with diverse streaming options and cheaper subscription prices.

While Netflix should have opted for something better its subscription-based model is quite unsustainable. Will this decision be a death game for Netflix? only time will tell this.

Also Read: Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Show In just Two Weeks