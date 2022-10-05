Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Show In just Two Weeks
Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Monster was created by Ryan Murphy. The Netflix show is about one of the most notorious American cannibal serial killers. It has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV series of all time, in the time period of just two weeks. The astonishing piece of news is that Monster has been viewed for 496.1 million hours thus far, with at least 56 million people who have watched all 10 episodes of the series.
Jeffrey Dahmer Series Appears To Strike Chord With Viewers
The popular series debuted on September 21 to an audience of 196.2 million. The show is all about the shocking murders of 17 young men and boys at the hands of the Milwaukee killer between 1978 and 1991. The whole story revolves around a real serial killer. Evan Peters is being cast as the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. In addition to that, the show has held the number one position on the English-language TV chart since its release and is also the second most watched English-language series in a week ever. It has been only beaten out by season 4 of Stranger Things.
The famous series retells the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims and explores major mistakes Wisconsin police made while handling the probe of the notorious mass murderer, who actually made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia. The series show at least 10 incidents in which authorities nearly took Dahmer into custody, but didn’t extend the twisted crime spree.
Peter has recently admitted that portraying the serial killer was ‘one of the hardest things he had ever had to do in his life. He stated that:
‘It was so jaw-dropping that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful to the victims, the victims’ families, to try and tell the story as authentically as we could.’
No doubt, the success of the series has come with its share of criticism. Many people took to Twitter to express disgust over the continued commercial success of the true crime genre, and the traumatic impact it might have on survivors.
Also Read: Pokemon Go In-Game Prices To Increase In Selected Regions This Month (phoneworld.com.pk)