Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Most-Watched Netflix Show In just Two Weeks

Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Monster was created by Ryan Murphy. The Netflix show is about one of the most notorious American cannibal serial killers. It has become Netflix’s ninth most popular English-language TV series of all time, in the time period of just two weeks. The astonishing piece of news is that Monster has been viewed for 496.1 million hours thus far, with at least 56 million people who have watched all 10 episodes of the series.

Jeffrey Dahmer Series Appears To Strike Chord With Viewers

The popular series debuted on September 21 to an audience of 196.2 million. The show is all about the shocking murders of 17 young men and boys at the hands of the Milwaukee killer between 1978 and 1991. The whole story revolves around a real serial killer. Evan Peters is being cast as the serial killer known as the Milwaukee Cannibal. In addition to that, the show has held the number one position on the English-language TV chart since its release and is also the second most watched English-language series in a week ever. It has been only beaten out by season 4 of Stranger Things.