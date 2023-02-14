Air Passenger Arrested For Smuggling iPhones Worth More Than Rs 20 Million
Phone smuggling has become quite common in countries where the import tax on phones is quite high. Pakistan is also among those countries as it has a high import tax on smartphones, especially iPhones. According to the latest reports, Pakistan Customs personnel seized iPhones worth more than Rs 20 million at Jinnah International Airport on Monday. Reports claim that a passenger that arrived on a USA-Dubai-Karachi flight was caught smuggling iPhones.
Air Passenger Caught At Airport For Smuggling iPhones
Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, stated that the officials at the airport intercepted a person, Muhammad Arshad Khan, son of Abdul Rasheed Khan, in the International Arrival lounge during the evening shift when the suspect arrived on USA-Dubai-Karachi flight EK-602.
When the officials checked his luggage on suspicion, they found dozens of mobile phones tactfully concealed in it. The officials grabbed 44 iPhones, one 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pro. The total value of the iPhones was estimated at Rs 22,300,000 without taxes. If we take into account all the taxes on the phones, they are calculated at Rs 6,614,412. The officials arrested the suspect and an FIR was also registered against him. There had been no further words regarding this incident yet.
