Air Passenger Arrested For Smuggling iPhones Worth More Than Rs 20 Million

When the officials checked his luggage on suspicion, they found dozens of mobile phones tactfully concealed in it. The officials grabbed 44 iPhones, one 14 Pro Max, an iPhone 14, one iPhone 14 Plus, and five iPhone 14 Pro. The total value of the iPhones was estimated at Rs 22,300,000 without taxes. If we take into account all the taxes on the phones, they are calculated at Rs 6,614,412. The officials arrested the suspect and an FIR was also registered against him. There had been no further words regarding this incident yet.

There is another news that a factory worker has been shot dead by suspects in Ghaziabad’s Sector 11 in Orangi Town. Pakistan Bazaar police and rescuers even took the body of 25-year-old Ahad Hussain, son of Akhtar Hussain, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Reports claim that the suspects did not take away the victim’s cell phone and wallet. Stay tuned to learn about more such incidents.