All There is to Know about the Android 13 Tiramisu

Since its inception in 2008, the android has has evolved and upgraded into the recent present Android 13. The present digital era, has reduced barriers as whole range of activities that could be done on laptop, cameras and phones have gathered into a hand-held device and is accessible by a click or a tap. This transformation is because of the Android. The Android is not a phone but an operating system that is used mainly in smartphones. When our devices starts making our life easier, android is at work. The heads-up that we get about the the traffic on our route, is the work of android. The instant answers that we get to our queries, or the summary of our physical activity that we get on our watches, is all possible because of the android. There are over 2.5 billion active devices that run with the android operating system.

The new Android 13 is code-named as “Android Tiramisu”. The earlier versions of the android did not have the numeric identification like Android 11 or Android 12. They had very “sweet” names that were unique in the boring numerical nomenclature. The naming of the androids with “sweet/dessert” names started in 2009, with the release of Android 1.5 or the Android Cupcake. Ever since till July 2012, Google had named their Androids with the names of popular sweet in alphabetical order. In the early days Google released updates after every few months. Till 2012, a total of eight versions of Android were released. Google started with the annual pattern of releasing updates in 2012. Till the launch of Android 10 the names of Android stopped having the Dessert name globally but it seems that someone is Google has a sweet tooth and still use the Dessert name in the device same. The Android 10 was internally called the Quince Tart, the Android 11 the Red Velvet Cake, the Android 12 the Snow Cone and the Android 13 will be Tiramisu.

Here below is a small summary of the “Dessert-based Android” releases till date

Android Version Name Release 1.5 Cupcake April 2009 1.6 Donut September 2009 2.0 Éclair October 2009 2.2 Froyo (Frozen Yoghurt) May 2010 2.3 Gingerbread December 2010 3.0 Honeycomb February 2011 4.0 Cream Sandwich October 2011 4.1 Jelly Bean July 2012 4.4 KitKat October 2013

5.0 Lollipop November 2014 6.0 Marshmallow October 2012 7.0 Nougat August 2016 8.0 Oreo August 2017 9.0 Pie August 2018 10 Codename Quince Tart September 2019 11 Codename Red Velvet Cake September 2020 12 Codename Snow Cone October 2021 13 Codename Tiramisu Later in 2022

The launch of the Android Tiramisu for all the device except Google Pixels is expected in June. The Google Pixel will be getting their Tiramisu in the month of August. Though till now Google has released the beta versions of the Android Tiramisu.

The beta version of the android gives a the consumers a slice of what is to come in the coming update. The users having a secondary device mostly download the beta version. It is recommended to always download beta on the secondary device and not on the primary device.

The beta versions are just an insight of the few features of the upcoming versions, so mostly they are infested with bugs or have stability issue.

The first Developer Preview we saw was on 10 February, 2022. The first beta was targeted at the developers.

The second Developer Preview was called the Second Developer preview which was released on 17th March, 2022.

The first beta version was intended for the normal public and was called the public beta and it arrived on 26th April, 2022. The public beta could be downloaded by anyone not by just developers and could be put to test.

The official unveiling of the upcoming android was at the Google I/O May, 2022

The Official release of the android is in the Autumn of 2022.

Any user can install the public beta who has been already using the earlier beta i.e. developers beta will automatically get the beta. Thanks to the long-term software support by Google the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5XL will get the guaranteed support of Android 13. Selected device of LG company will be getting the Tiramisu i.e. LG G8X ThinQ, LG Wing, LG G8S ThinQ, LG V50S ThinQ 5G, etc.

Some devices from Samsung and will be getting the 13 support according to their software policy. The Samsung device are Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3. The vivo devices are Vivo’s X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Po+ will indeed include in the Android 13 list.

A detailed list of changes is given by Dave Burke, the Vice president of engineering for Android at Google. According to the Vice President among the new features that we will see are in the theming options and privacy feature, new language preferences and several under-the-hood upgrades. Below we will briefly discuss the new features.

A complete new icons for all the apps are on the theming options . The icons will be have the colors that will match the wallpapers. All the app developers will be offering a more colorful tint.

. The icons will be have the colors that will match the wallpapers. All the app developers will be offering a more colorful tint. The privacy features of the new update are more strict. The photo picker lets you share photos and videos with an individual app but will not also limit the app’s permission to access all the photos on your device. This feature is on the agenda to be part of all phones that run on Android 11 and up.

of the new update are more strict. The photo picker lets you share photos and videos with an individual app but will not also limit the app’s permission to access all the photos on your device. This feature is on the agenda to be part of all phones that run on Android 11 and up. It will be having new Media Controls. During the Music play the animated wave during the playback will be shown.

During the Music play the animated wave during the playback will be shown. The new update will be offering the Language preferences for individual apps. This feature will be useful for multilingual users.

for individual apps. This feature will be useful for multilingual users. Certain Under-the-hood upgrades are also part of the upgrade, among which an update is present for the Wi-Fi will give permission to search for Wi-Fi points without requiring the location permission.

are also part of the upgrade, among which an update is present for the Wi-Fi will give permission to search for Wi-Fi points without requiring the location permission. In the developer preview, the permission to send notifications of the posts was asked. Thus now with this update the android like iOS, will give only notification of posts that are allowed to.

of the posts was asked. Thus now with this update the android like iOS, will give only notification of posts that are allowed to. Another big thing that will be part of the new upgrade is the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio support. It will be using the lower bitrates in higher quality thus consuming less energy consumption and improve and give a better battery life.

There are a few changes other than the above mentioned will make the Tiramisu have and the Android 12 lacked. The improvements to the display orientation will be more visible. It will have the multi-window tweaks, changes to display scaling, and UI tweaks to better accommodate the extra space. The Android 12L is a modern version of Android 3.0 Honeycomb. It was a short-lived but targeted a specific form factor with its new features. Here Google has also confirmed this thing about the Android 12L, that it is a short lived.

Now the 13 Tiramisu is a normal annual android release, which will target a number of devices with their wide variety of features. According to Esper.io’s Mishaal Rahman the Tiramisu update is not a follow up update rather it is a proper annual release. It will be covering the patch-ups for the Android 12L and all the other changes that the Android 12 wanted.

Though the different promises that we get from the Google are worth the wait, especially the notification and privacy security that the update is offering. But it is not recommended to normal smart-device user to rush into downloading the Tiramisu. These updates are promised to come in the actual full release. Downloading them now in their beta versions can be risky. As the beta versions are rarely very stable. The actual launch of the device is in the Fall of this year. One should wait for the official launch.

