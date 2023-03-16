Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 is rolling out today

A few days back, Google came up with a stable version of Android 13 QPR2. Now after the launch of stable version, the company is moving forward towards the final quarterly update of Android 13 QPR3. Rolling out today, the first beta of Android 13 QPR3 is going to run smoothly on Pixel phones. Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 will be the last beta update for Android 13, since QPR3 is the final stable release of the operating system that is going to launch in June.

We need to be excited since just after the release of QPR3 we will be getting the first taste of Android 14 which is in its second phase of development.

Most of people have reported on social media that they are part of Google’s Beta Program but have not received the stable version of QPR2. You are not the only one to not received Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 and most of the devices have skipped because of the change of process of Google.

The company announced this in a Reddit post last week that Beta Program members will not get the stable version of QPR2, they will be moved directly to the next beta. While announcing it, the company didn’t mentioned whether it is a permanent change or it was done for QPR2 update only.

If you are lucky to be the part of this last stable version, let us know in comments section below that whether you liked it or not.

