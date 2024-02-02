Android 15 To Feature Improved Bluetooth Broadcasting Capabilities

Headphone jacks on mobile phones have become outdated for a long time. Due to that, Android relies heavily on Bluetooth for audio. However, the fact is that this standard has never been ideal for the purpose. Bluetooth LE Audio has helped to achieve lower energy consumption and latency and improved sound quality. The new standard is available with Bluetooth 5.2. It allows you to connect multiple headphones to a single source. The good news is that this process will become easier in the coming future. Google has plans to add improved Bluetooth broadcasting capabilities in Android 15.

Android 15 To Get Bluetooth LE Audio Boost

For all those unaware, Bluetooth broadcasts are a part of the Bluetooth Auracast specification, introduced back in 2022. It allows you to send out a Bluetooth signal to multiple receivers. It is just the same as how a radio station can send its stream to multiple receivers tuned to the same frequency, with optional encryption and a lower range.

Android supports Auracast and Bluetooth LE Audio on a technical level since Android 13 through the media player interface. However, it’s not easy or reflexive to connect or even set up shared audio experiences. A new setting was discovered hidden within the settings app in the latest Android 14 QPR2 beta. It allows you to scan a QR code to tap into a Bluetooth stream. Moreover, you can also choose the audio devices you want to listen.

The screen is tipped to be present under Settings → Connected devices → Connection preferences. We hope that Google may add a shortcut to it in the Bluetooth settings or the quick settings tile. It’s still early days for the feature. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. We will probably see a lot more Bluetooth LE Audio devices shortly. So, stay tuned for more updates!