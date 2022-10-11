A recent law by the European Union has forced Apple to adopt a USB Type-C port for charging Apple iPhone. Some latest reports have further revealed that Apple will also adopt USB-C ports for other products. So, it means Apple AirPods and Mac accessories will start using USB-C ports in 2024.

Apple AirPods and Mac Accessories Will Start Using USB-C Ports in 2024

The latest report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that Apple will transition to USB-C ports for all the AirPods models as well as the Mac accessories like Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad from the year 2024.

The report further reveals that Apple will beat the legislation’s date of application in late 2024 with most of its products. Apple will launch the iPhone 15 next year which will come with a USB Type-C port. On the other hand, Apple iPad will come with a USB-C port by the end of this year.

The report reveals that all AirPods models, as well as the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad, will need to make the switch when new versions are released. Several major Mac updates are coming next year, including a new iMac and a Mac Pro.

Some reports are also claiming that moving to USB Type-C ports on its devices will just be a temporary solution. So that the European Union could not get banned. Eventually, the company aims to shift entirely to inductive charging.

