Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 to feature 6.1-inch notched LCD

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display with a “notch” cutout at the top.

The gadget will have a 6.1-inch display with a notch, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) expert Ross Young, writes MacRumors.

Instead of a 5.7-inch screen, Apple will introduce a new inexpensive iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a hole-shaped cut-out for the front-facing camera. It is unknown whether the notch on the fourth-generation iPhone SE will have a TrueDepth camera array to support Face ID, as seen on earlier iPhone models. To keep production costs low, it’s possible, but maybe more likely, that Apple will remain with Touch ID as in prior versions.

The size of the notch in the iPhone SE 4 is undisclosed, but it is possible that it will be narrower than on the iPhone XR if it does not include components such as a dot projector for Face ID because the smartphone supports Touch ID. Indeed, switching to an all-screen design would eliminate the need for a capacitive Touch ID Home button on the smartphone’s bottom bezel.

According to rumors, the next iPhone SE will have an iPhone XR-style design, which means there will be no home button. We believe this is plausible since the SE versions have always incorporated recycled designs from prior editions.