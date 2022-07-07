Apple brings a new “Lockdown Mode” to its upcoming iPhone and Mac

Apple’s newest major software feature may not be for you, but you can still use it. Apple announced that iOS 16, iPad OS 16, and macOS Ventura will all include a new feature called Lockdown Mode. It is intended for a “very small” number of people, including government figures, journalists, and others, who have valuable data that requires extra security. In other words, most people reading this may not need to use lockdown mode, but if you care about data security, you should be aware of it.

Lockdown Mode also prevents iPhones and Macs from installing configuration profiles, which are typically used by organisations to distribute settings and security protections across fleets of devices but are also abused by consumer-grade spyware to monitor and secretly download the contents of a victim’s devices. When Lockdown Mode is enabled, wired connections are also blocked, preventing hardware forensic tools from downloading a device’s data.

Apple also promised Lockdown Mode would be strengthened in the future, so those who require it will have it. If you’re short on cash, Apple is offering up to $2 million in bounties to anyone who discovers flaws in Lockdown Mode’s protections.

To put it another way, in the name of privacy, Apple is willing to financially damage popular app developers and develop features for less than what its user base understands. Whether or not you believe Apple has your best interests at heart, it’s certainly a good look.