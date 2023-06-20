This year Apple announced a new MacBook Air with 15.3 inches screen. Apple sells two versions of the MacBook Air, one that measures 13.6 inches and one that measures 15.3 inches. The 13-inch model was introduced in June 2022, while the 15-inch model came out in June 2023. The company adds a second model to the current-generation MacBook Air lineup for the first time since the 11-inch version was discontinued. However, both versions share the same specs except for the screen size.

With 13- and 15-inch options, the MacBook Air lineup is suitable for those who want portability and those who prefer larger displays. Both MacBook Air models feature the M2 Apple silicon chip. The 13-inch MacBook Air is 11.3mm thick, making it a bit thinner than the prior-generation MacBook Air, and it weighs 2.7 pounds.

Apple Disappoints Many As new MacBook Air is the same as Its Predecessor

The 15-inch MacBook Air is 11.5mm thick, and at 3.3 pounds, it weighs a half pound more than the 13-inch model. Thin black bezels surround an updated 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display for the 13-inch model and a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display for the 15-inch model.

There is a notch at the top of the MacBook Air display, which allows for more screen space around the updated 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Apple added a built-in four-speaker sound system for the 13-inch MacBook Air that supports spatial audio and wide stereo, while the 15-inch model has a six-speaker system. Yes, this is another difference. Both models include a three-microphone array.

The MacBook Air comes in Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight, the latter of which is a new dark blue shade that’s almost black. The MacBook Air continues to feature a black keyboard with Touch ID and a large Force Touch trackpad. Two USB-C ports are available on the MacBook Air along with a MagSafe port for charging purposes.

The battery in the MacBook Air lasts for up to 18 hours when watching movies or TV, and up to 15 hours when browsing the web. It supports fast charging with an optional 70W USB-C power adapter.

Pricing on the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at $1,099. While Apple drops its price by $100 after the launch of the 15-inch version. The 15-inch MacBook Air costs $1,299, with SSD.

