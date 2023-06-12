When an international company launched any product, it should cautionary select its name. The same name that’s available in the country of origin might already be trademarked by other companies in another country. This can eventually lead to competition and copyright lawsuits. The same thing happened with Apple. Huawei holds a trademark For the “Vision Pro” name in China and Apple may face troubles.

While there’s no product name Vision Pro in the US market, Huawei registered the same trademark four years ago in China. So, unless Apple resolves the naming issue, it may not be able to sell its new Mixed Reality headset in China.

Huawei Holds Trademark For “Vision Pro” Name in China, Apple Have to Change it

Let me recall all of you that Apple has recently announced the Vision Pro. It is the first-ever Mixed Reality Headset from the company. The company claims that the headset offers you the most immersive experience in a virtual environment. To deliver that, Apple has utilized many cutting-edge technologies.

Apple is planning to launch the Vision in the United States early next year. After launching it in the United States, Apple will likely make international launch plans soon.

If you search in the China Trademark Network, you will see that Huawei holds the trademark for “Vision Pro.” The trademark passed as early as May 16, 2019. That means Huawei registered the name four years ahead of Apple. Moreover, Huawei’s Vision Pro trademark has exclusive rights for 10 years. That ranges from November 28, 2021, to November 27, 2031. It is approved for products and services, which include head-mounted virtual reality devices, LCD TVs, radio equipment, and many more.

Considering the fact that Huawei already has exclusive rights to Vision Pro, Apple may not be able to sell its Vision Pro within China.

