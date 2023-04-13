According to some latest reports, Apple is planning to launch augmented reality “Apple Glasses” by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest. During this time, the company will finalize new metalens technology. Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones.
Metalenses are a flat lens technology that uses metasurfaces to focus light. In optical applications, they can take advantage of the flat surface and reduced thickness, compared to traditional, curved refractive lenses.
‘Apple Glasses’ to Launch in 2026 or 2027 at the Earliest
According to Kuo, metalens covers are set to enter mass production in 2024 for use in Apple’s Face ID system for iPad Pro. Apple will use it in iPhone in 2025 or 2026. If development goes as planned, they would eventually be used in Apple’s AR glasses. It will enter production in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, says the analyst.
He further claimed that metalens covers could replace “lowest-end” plastic lenses in existing cameras between 2028 and 2030.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple paused development on the augmented reality Apple Glasses. Because Apple will launch it after its mixed reality headset.
Now, Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever mixed reality headset in June at WWDC. It is worth mentioning here that some Apple employees are not in the favour of launch of the MR headset this early.
