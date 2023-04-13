Apple To Invest Another $200M In Nature-Based Carbon Removal Fund

The silicon giant, Apple has recently announced a $200 million investment fund planned to remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere. The company wants to support sustainable forestry together with generating financial returns as well. It is quite clear that Apple wants to expand its “Restore Fund” by doubling its commitment to propel high-quality, nature-based carbon removal projects. Tim Cook-led company stated that the Apple Restore Fund will now be additionally funded with a new investment so that it can have a fresh portfolio of “carbon removal projects.”
Company Expands Apple Restore Fund
The $200 Million Investment aims to remove 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year. The point notable here is that it is equivalent to the fuel used by more than 200,000 passenger cars annually. So, it would not be wrong to say that this project would also act as an important model for other companies by exhibiting the ability to profit from investments in the environment. Apple’s Vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson stated:
“The idea of having a return is important for the planet”
The silicon giant stated that it has already been carbon neutral for its corporate operations. Moreover, last year it also discussed with its suppliers becoming carbon neutral across all company-related operations by 2030. Let me tell you that the original $200 million Restore Fund was created back in April 2021 and was centered around sustainable investments.
The $200 million investment will be managed by Climate Asset Management which is a joint venture between HSBC Asset Management and Pollination. Just for your information, the silicon giant’s three initial investments are located in Brazil and Paraguay. They aim to restore 150,000 acres of sustainability-certified working forests and protect 100,000 acres of native forests, grasslands, and wetlands.
