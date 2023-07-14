Apple released the first public beta of macOS Sonoma. This new update for macOS will be available to everyone this fall. Following this update, Mac users will be able to use the Apple iCloud keychain in third-party web browsers, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Arc.

macOS has a built-in password manager that can securely store all your passwords. You can access it from the system settings. You can view your stored passwords using your fingerprint or your computer password.

Apple iCloud Keychain Now Works With Third-Party Web Browsers

There are many advantages to using a password manager. It means that you can use a different, sophisticated password for every website and service where you have an account. This way, when a service faces a data breach, your online accounts remain relatively safe. You can change your password on the targeted site and move on.

In 2021, Apple released a Google Chrome extension for Windows called iCloud Passwords. The company released a similar extension for Microsoft Edge shortly after that.

But those extensions don’t work on macOS, which means that you have to use Safari if you want to take advantage of Apple’s password manager on the Mac.

The iCloud Keychain feature allows users to securely store usernames, passwords and authentication codes. It will also make it easier and faster for users to enter the app, websites, etc to log in without remembering the password.

The update makes the iCloud Keychain completely compatible with browsers the same way it is compatible with Safari.

macOS Sonoma Public Beta is now available for all users to download on their devices. The update brings several new features and changes like a new lock screen design, widgets updates, FaceTime improvements and more.

