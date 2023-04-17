LockBit Ransomware Group Plans to Target macOS with First Apple-Specific Malware

The infamous LockBit ransomware group appears to have begun targeting macOS after the revelation of the first malware construct designed to infect Macs. A version of the LockBit ransomware virus was discovered by MalwareHunterTeam and seems to be tailored for Apple Silicon Macs. The program is said to be the first LockBit ransomware sample in the market targeted at contemporary Macs. It is identified as “locker_Apple_M1_64,” a reference to the first wave of Apple’s Mac CPUs.
What do we know about the Lockbit Ransomware organization?
LockBit is a ransomware organization that has operated for several years, using malware to target prominent institutions like the Royal Mail and a Canadian hospital. The group, which is thought to be located in Russia, has frequently attacked Windows and other platforms with its software, but it is now targeting macOS users.
Additionally, it is believed to be the first time a significant ransomware organization has shown interest in developing malware that targets Apple technology. Unexpectedly, more non-Intel Apple-specific builds have appeared in addition to the M1_64 type. Ransomware builds targeting PowerPC Macs are discovered in one of the archives.
Even if the existence of ransomware isn’t often a major reason for concern, especially upon initial emergence, LockBit’s reputation makes it a more worrisome issue. The organization not only uses it for its own purposes but also gives it to other criminals who are prepared to pay for any such data. It seems sensible that there would be a lot more ransomware attacks targeting Macs in the near future given the possibility of others exploiting it.
