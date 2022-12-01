Apple M2 Max Chip runs Geekbench on a MacBook Pro with 96GB of RAM

Apple is testing its upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the unreleased M2 Max processor. So far, Apple has released the new-look MacBook Air and the very-old-look 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 processor. Apple is now planning to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max laptop chip. Now, two Geekbench runs reveal a MacBook with an M2 Pro processor and 96GB of RAM. The figure means that Apple will likely allow buyers to configure more than the current 64GB max option.

According to the listing result, the ‌M2‌ Max chip scored 1,853 in single-core and 13,855 in multi-core. For comparison, the M1 Max chip in the Mac Studio scored 1,755 in single-core and 12,333 in multi-core. If the ‌M2‌ Max chip results are accurate, the performance increase will be relatively minor for the upcoming chip.

The ‌M2‌ chip, announced in June 2022, is based on an enhanced version of TSMC’s 5nm process. However, the M2 Pro processor has 12 cores, running at a max of 3.54GHz. It has 2 more cores and 320Mhz faster than the M1 Pro in current-gen MacBook Pro laptops. The listed L1 and L2 cache figures are the same.

Apple was expected to unveil the M2-powered 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. However, it seems like, Apple has delayed the products. Most liley both devices will launch in early 2023.

