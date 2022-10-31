According to some latest reports, Apple won’t be bringing out new Mac models until 2023. The updated M2 versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro are now scheduled for the first quarter. The reports point out that the delay is due to the changes in the supply chain. Most probably, Apple will launch the new M2 Macs in March 2023.

Apple reportedly won’t launch new M2 Macs until 2023

Some previous reports revealed that Apple suppliers were gearing up for shipments of Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro series, while shipments of the existing MacBook Pro models are slowing down. According to some previous reports, the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro will enter mass production in Q4 2022 and will be built on TSMC’s 5nm processes.

Additionally, there were reports circulating that Apple will launch mac books at the October event. But the company unveiled that macOS only. Then the reports claimed that Apple will launch the mac devices by the end of this year. Now, the latest reports have taken the launch to the next year. Apple has, unfortunately, not revealed any information regarding this.

Anyhow, Apple is readying updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and the all-new Mac Pro. However, the new MacBook Pro models will be powered by M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The M2 Max will have 12 CPU cores—made up of 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It will have 38 graphics cores. It will also continue to come with up to 64 gigabytes of memory.

The report further revealed that Apple is working on a new Mac mini. This will also be powered by the M2 chip.

For More Details Please check: Apple is Reportedly Testing Mac Pro with Apple Silicon Chips