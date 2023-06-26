According to the latest report, Apple product roadmap includes three Apple Watches for the fall. It will include two Apple Watch Series 9 models and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. The second half of 2023 is about to begin and all eyes are now on other Apple products after the introduction of the Apple Vision Pro at WWDC.

Mark Gurman outlines the product roadmap for the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024. At the top of the list, alongside the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple will unveil three Apple Watch models in the fall.

Apple Product Roadmap includes Apple Watch Ultra, New MacBooks and More

The watches are codenamed N207, N208, and N210. The first two will be the part of Apple Watch Series 9, while the third is an “updated version of the Ultra.” Gurman doesn’t offer further details about what to expect from the models.

Other products listed on the roadmap include an M3-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro, M3 Pro and M3 Max versions of the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro and New MacBook Air models. There will be a couple of iMacs with 24-inch displays. An “early work” on a version with a screen over 30 inches in size is also apparently happening.

For iPads, Gurman says there will be revamped iPad Pro models with OLED displays. There will also be a new iPad Air to replace the existing M1 model.

Gurman also mentions other products in early development. There will be third-gen AirPods, “home equipment” including smart displays, and an improved Apple TV.

