Apple has always remained the flag bearer of human rights and keeps on assisting people with the best. Due to this, Apple has remained the only platform that does not provides advertisements on its platforms. However, sometimes things do not last forever, and make yourself fit in the crowd, one has to change yourself as well. Keeping in view this, the App store is getting ad placements and people are not very happy about it. Many people argue about the changing policies of Apple and now some developers have found that Apple tracks everything when users browse the app store.

The developers and security researchers named “Mysk” have raised concerns about the app store getting ads. The developers also told that iOS send a whole log of how users interact with the App store.

Apple Tracks everything when you Browse the App Store

The video below reveals that whenever a user clicks on the screen the information is sent in real-time to Apple via JSON file.

The recent changes that Apple has made to App Store ads should raise many #privacy concerns. It seems that the #AppStore app on iOS 14.6 sends every tap you make in the app to Apple.👇This data is sent in one request: (data usage & personalized ads are off)#CyberSecurity pic.twitter.com/1pYqdagi4e — Mysk 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@mysk_co) November 3, 2022

As shown in a brief video, the usage data includes details about where the user taps on the screen. This information is sent in real-time to Apple via a JSON file. It means that the company is tracking every action within the App store since the launch of iOS 14.6 that goes back to May 2021. Even the company also introduced the Apple Tracking Transparency feature at the start of this month. Apple has not given an explanation of how Apple uses this data however the research has confirmed that the company is tracking users as they browse the app store.

Also, Apple has claimed multiple times that it is not sharing any data collected with third-party apps. Even Apple has made it impossible for third-party apps to track iOS users in past, this news of the company’s tracking users is quite shocking.

