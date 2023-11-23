At an event in June 2023, Apple unveiled the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. In contrast to the company’s other offerings, the gadget didn’t hit the shelves right away following the occasion. Rather, Apple declared that the headset—which blends augmented and virtual reality—will go on sale in 2024. The precise release date has now been made public.

If you’re a tech enthusiast, you’ve probably heard of Mark Gurman. Gurman, who is well-informed about Apple, often shares information about the company’s goods that the general public may not be aware of. He has now made an announcement regarding the Apple Vision Pro. As per his statement, the highly anticipated mixed reality headgear will go on sale in the US in March 2024.

But this wasn’t Apple’s first strategy. Apple was planning to release the product in January. Sadly, a few supply chain issues and longer-than-expected testing derailed these intentions. Consequently, there was a two-month delay in the release of the Apple Vision Pro. So when will the rest of the world be able to buy the mixed reality headset?

By the end of 2024, Gurman’s study indicates that the device will be sold in both Canada and the UK. Sadly, the rest of the world won’t be able to see it until the latter months of 2025. Of course, not many nations will see lines for the $3,500 Apple gadget. However, Apple enthusiasts might not be pleased with such limited availability.

Still, it might not be as horrible as it seems to wait until 2025. It has been revealed that Apple is developing a Vision Pro variant that is rather budget-friendly. It is anticipated that this model will be available for purchase by the end of 2025 or early in 2026. In this way, consumers might get a product for a lot less money that has features that are extremely similar.