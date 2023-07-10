Samsung XR headset Delayed up to Six Months Due to Apple Vision Pro

Samsung has reportedly delayed its new Extended Reality (XR) headset 6 months. According to the Korean publication Samsung had initially planned to begin its XR headset’s mass production at the beginning of next year. Now, Samsung decided to review all the specs and designs of the XR headset due to the specifications of the Apple Vision Pro.

While Samsung has decided to reconsider the specs and design of its new XR headset, things aren’t going smoothly for Apple either since the Vision Pro is facing production issues, with Apple slashing its target of selling 1 million Vision Pro units during the first month of availability.

Apple is also reportedly planning a slow rollout of the Vision Pro, and it will be available for purchase by appointment only.

This year Samsung also revealed a partnership with Qualcomm and Google which will include an “unannounced version of Android” for “wearable displays.” Google is reportedly also working on a model for XR devices, placing its OEM hardware first rather than building its own.

There are also no words for when the company will roll out the next XR headset. We will most likely get it in the second half of 2024. Moreover, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet.

