Apple Watch Best Alternate Launched by Meizu a Smartwatch Only For $192

Meizu has released the first proper smartwatch after the Meizu Mix company, known as the Meizu Watch. It resembles an Apple Watch 6 as far as design is concerned. Check here for more details about the smartwatch.

Meizu Smartwatch Specs, Price & Availability:

Without a digital screen, the Meizu Mix has a classic design with physical hands. Meizu Watch has been introduced a 1.78″ AMOLED with a resolution of 368 X 448 pixels, a density of 326 PPI pixels, a brightness of 500 nits, and protection from 2.5 D glass.

It has an Apple Watch-like square dial and has a little button on the side. The frame is made of aluminum alloy with a ceramic base. Fluoro-rubber straps hold the body of the watch with measures of 46 x 38.4 x 12.9 mm.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 power with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage is used for the watch. The 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC, and LTE is supported. Flyme for Watch based on Wear OS to handle the software front.

An eSIM support is also provided for the watch. Therefore, without a smartphone, it can handle calls and texts and even stream music. Furthermore, you get Meizu Pay as well. With regard to tracking fitness and sports, Meizu Watch can measure your cardiac health and monitor your levels of blood oxygen. Sleep and stress tracking and 13 different training modes are supported.

In addition, the Watch comes with a 420mAh battery and lasts up to 36 hours with a fast charge, according to Meizu. It is currently available for sale in China and costs 192 dollars.

