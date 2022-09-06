Apple Watch Pro to Launch as ‘one more thing’ with iPhone 14

We are now just a few weeks away from Apple’s launch event. As we all know and there is no surprise that the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 will make it to the launch event this year. We know this because it has become the usual practice of launching Apple’s smartphone and watch products in September. However, sometimes companies also come up with the ‘one more thing’ reveals. ‘One More Thing’ was first introduced by Apple’s co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs in the nineties. However, it doesn’t happen at every event but when it happens. it comes with something major and amazing. Previously, in this net, first-generation iPod Shuffle, MacBook Air, Apple TV, FaceTime, and the original Apple Watch made their way as a surprise. Now since the launch is near, a Japanese Website named Macotara has revealed that this time One More Thing reveal will happen and it will contain Apple Watch Pro on 7 September.

Advertisement

This rumor aligns well with the previous leaks regarding Apple Watch Pro having a larger display. The overall design of this watch will be flat-sided and will be somewhat the same as iPhone 13 pro. As revealed, the Watch Pro will have a 47mm case which is larger as compared to 41mm and 45mm variants of the current-generation Watch Series 7. The watch will have a bigger 1.99-inch screen and a giant battery.

Apple aims to provide this Watch Pro to athletes and those who long for watches with extra health- and fitness-tracking functionality. Another rumor that further fascinates us is a tough titanium case with a shatter-resistant screen. With this, the watch will have a higher price as compared to the previous ones launched.

Also Read: New Apple Watch SE to Launch At Apple Event