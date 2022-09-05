We all know that Apple is having an event this week to launch its anticipated devices including iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Pro and Apple Watch Series 8. However, some latest reports have revealed that Apple will launch a new Apple Watch SE at that event.

Advertisement

New Apple Watch SE to Launch At Apple Event

The reports are claiming that the new Apple Watch SE will come with the Apple S8 processor. It’s not clear if there are new sensors or any other features that the Apple Watch has adopted since the 2020 release of the Apple Watch SE.

See Also: Apple Releases Eighth iOS 16 Beta Ahead of Final Release

The pricing is also not confirmed yet. Currently, the Apple Watch SE costs $279 for the 40mm model, and $309 for the 44mm. As mentioned above, the Apple Watch series 8 and Apple Watch Pro will also launch at the event.

The upcoming Apple Watch will launch with body temperature measurements for the first time. While an update to the S8 chip is planned. Additionally, the Pro model will be more capable of use in sports and fitness, complete with a more durable titanium casing. The Pro model will cost around $900.

Moreover, Apple may also launch the new AirPods Pro at the event, and Apple’s three Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality headset initiatives.

Just recently, we also come to know that Apple will change the name of the iPhone 14 Max to iPhone 14 Plus. Althouhg, Apple has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more information about it on Wednesday. So, stay tuned.

Recommended: