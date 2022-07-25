Avoid these mistakes while charging iPhone battery

Life has got very busy these days. We charge our mobiles quickly in an unsafe way and with the wrong accessories. We don’t realize that we are harming our devices by carrying out a few most common mistakes. And with time, these mistakes can cause battery drainage of the device. Sometimes we undercharge our devices and many times we overcharge them and the accessories we use for the charging purpose are also not safe and secure all the time. Keeping in view this, the blog primarily focuses on mistakes that should be avoided while charging iPhone battery.

Advertisement

Mistakes executed while charging iPhone Battery

One big mistake that the users of iPhone execute is that they use their phone while being charged. The daily schedules have got so full of activity, that to save time and sometimes unconsciously the user use their phones. But the devices experts don’t recommend the usage of devices during charging because there is the risk that the device will be set on fire. As is said by tech Expert Eloise Tobler of Wisetek,

“When your iPhone is charging you are engaging the device in electron transmission, which then creates a lot of heat, this heat must be directed away from the device. However, when you’re using your iPhone whilst it’s plugged in you’re creating even more heat again which is seriously damaging your battery and shortening its lifespan.”

Wireless chargers are also very harmful to the device’s battery. They are a cause of extreme heat and they heat the device even more. Eloise Tobler also quotes,

“These pads use far more energy than a standard cable. Some tests have found that wireless chargers actually need around 45% more power than a traditional cable to charge a device, generally speaking when using these pads your phone has to work that bit harder, which in turn generates more heat and can actually shorten the overall lifespan of your battery. Wireless charging pads also have a far bigger environmental cost and are quite difficult to recycle.”

A few steps to save the phone batteries from deterioration are as follows:

Keep the device’s charging between 30% – 90% to reduce the charging strain on the device.

We must avoid using wireless charging devices.

We should not use our mobile while it is charging.

We must use the fast charging wires rarely

Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) vs. iPhone 13 – The Best Comparison So Far on the Internet