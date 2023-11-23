Bard’s New Capabilities Related to YouTube Videos Can Save a lot of Time

Since the launch of OpenAI’s chatgpt, the search engine giant Google has been making consistent efforts to promote its AI chatbot, Bard. In this regard, Google recently announced that Bard is now able to understand YouTube videos. Previously, Bard had the capability to analyze a YouTube video; however, with the new update, it can now reply to queries related to the video’s content. In this regard, Google said,

We’re taking the first steps in Bard’s ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires. We’ve heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos. So we’re expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it.

How to enable YouTube extension in Bard?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to enable the YouTube extension in Bard:

Visit the Bard homepage and then click on the puzzle icon located in the top right corner.

Now, you will be able to see multiple options.

Afterward, turn on the toggle, which you can see in front of YouTube.

Now, you can ask for the summary of any YouTube video by just copy-pasting the link of the YouTube video on the Bard homepage.

Restriction in Place for Teens:

Google Bard has also extended its access to teens in multiple countries. The company said that it has age-appropriate restrictions in place to provide a good experience to teens.

In an official statement, Google said,

We believe Bard can be a helpful tool for teens when they need a little extra inspiration and motivation on their ideas, hobbies, and plans, or when they want to better understand topics quickly in a style that works for them. Whether it’s learning homework concepts or getting support through big milestones like applying to their first job or preparing for college, Bard can help.

