5 Best Authentic Online Women Clothing Brands In Pakistan

Great Quality, Affordable Rates, Safe Return Policy, Quick Delivery And Trendy Designs

Aiza Riaz Butt Last Updated: Feb 8, 2020
When it comes to online shopping, clothing is something women don’t actually trust. It is due to a lot of scam clothing brands dealing with poor quality replicas and fraud. However, I bring you the top 5 authentic online women clothing brands in Pakistan that offer beautiful, affordable, quality products and have earned a reputation of being 100% authentic.

These brands are exclusively online and not in stores. If you are searching for best online sites to order western and eastern wears, consider these as your priority and you will not be disappointed.

Baroque

Baroque is an online woman clothing brand in Pakistan. It offers eastern wear for women, ranging from casual, formal and wedding variety. As per the reviews and personal experiences Baroque provides unique designs, latest fashion clothes, best quality cloth, stitched and unstitched clothes,  speedy delivery and guaranteed exchange policy.

IG: Baroque_official

Jazmin

Jazmin is one of the most authentic online clothing brands in Pakistan for women. They have a variety of Casual and formal wear eastern women clothes to offer. They provide good quality cloth, vibrant colours and high-end fashion designs.

 

IG: Jazminonline

Pret Diaries

Pret Diaries deal in casual eastern women clothing. They offer cool casual wear for women. Pret Diaries have a range of trendy casual clothes online in Pakistan for women. They offer quick delivery, guaranteed exchange policy and great quality clothes.

IG: pretdiariesofficial

Flora Pakistan

Flora is an online Pakistani brand that deals in western wear imported and inspired by western designs. They have a wide variety of tees for women, jumpsuits, sweaters, sweatshirts, modern footwear and more. It is the best authentic online brand to order western clothes in Pakistan.

IG: lovefloraPakistan

IZNIK

Iznik is an online clothing brand in Pakistan that offers formal and wedding wear for women. Iznik has beautiful designs, embroidered clothes, mesmerizing colour schemes and great quality clothes both stitched and unstitched.

 

IG: iznikfashion

 

 

Aiza Riaz Butt

I am a proud Pakistani and an ambitious student who is determined to become a socio-religious revolutionist in the long-run. My relation with the world of technology is not only interest-based but it is our family business and that gives me a double affiliation with it. Hope my words provide you with blessed knowledge. Feel free to hit me up if you have any queries.

