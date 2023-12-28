Welcome to PhoneWorld Awards 2023, the best smartphones of the year in Pakistan! Pioneering smartphone awards in Pakistan, we take pride in recognizing and celebrating those devices that have made a lasting impression on the tech landscape.

As we dive into the winners of each category, get ready to explore the best of the best, carefully selected by our team of smartphone experts (based on prices their value for money, and their availability in Pakistan).

Best Smartphones of the Year – PhoneWorld Awards 2023

Starting with

Best Flagship of the Year

Samsung S23 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a versatile quad-camera system, and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Why It Won?

The Samsung S23 Ultra stands out for its exceptional camera capabilities, top-notch performance, cutting-edge design, continuous software support, and extreme customization options. It redefines what a flagship smartphone should be, offering an unparalleled user experience.

Best Budget Flagship of the Year

Xiaomi 13T features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an amazing peak brightness of 2600 nits, a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultra (4 nm) processor with 8GBs of RAM, a really capable triple-camera setup partnered with Leica, and a sizable 5000mAh battery with 67W Wired charging Tech.

Why It Won?

In Pakistan, flagships are over 3 lacs price point now (at least). With powerful specs at its price point, the Xiaomi 13T provides an outstanding balance of performance and value, making it the go-to choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking flagship-like features.

Best Camera Phone of the Year

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip, and an exceptional quad-camera system that is easily the best on any smartphone.

Why It Won?

Apple’s relentless pursuit of camera excellence shines through in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, delivering stunning photography and video capabilities that set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.

Some of the highlighting camera features that it offers include 5 x Zoom, more megapixels i.e. 24MPs now, and can easily convert any photo to a portrait shot, undoubtedly the best-in-class video on any smartphone.

Best Mid-Range Smartphone of the Year

Infinix Zero 30 5G features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD, a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 (6 nm) processor paired with 8GBs of RAM, a triple-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

Why It Won?

The mid-range phones used to be phones under 50,000 or 60,000 in Pakistan. But, unfortunately, due to massive inflation and huge taxes, the prices went up like 2-3 times.

So now, we think the Mid-Range smartphones are at around 90,000+ PKR in Pakistan. And, at that price point, the Infinix Zero 30 5G strikes a perfect balance between performance and affordability, bringing 5G connectivity to the mid-range segment and offering a compelling package for users.

Best Budget Smartphone of the Year

Dcode Bold 3 Pro sports a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a triple-camera setup, 8 GB of RAM (ignore the RAM Extension; they are just marketing gimmicks), and a robust 5000mAh battery with 33W of charging tech (wired).

Why It Won?

The Dcode Bold 3 Pro stands out in the budget segment when compared to all the smartphones in its price range and above. We think that we need a lot more phones like these in our Pakistani market, as more competition among the smartphone brands at particular price points is always healthy for customers.

The Dcode Bold 3 Pro has reliable performance, long-lasting battery life, decent display, an in-display fingerprint sensor that is fast, and an affordable price tag, making it the perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best Foldable Phone of the Year

Phantom V Fold 5G features a flexible 7.85-inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) processor with 12GB RAM, a decent camera system, and a 5000mAh battery.

Why It Won?

Foldables aren’t for everyone! As of the end of 2023, they still feel prototypes. So why spend double the amount on a foldable by another company when the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G would roughly be the same? It still impressed us with what it offers for the price in Pakistan it is available.

It has an innovative foldable design, powerful performance, and a decent user experience, marking a significant leap in the evolution of smartphone form factors. Hence, it secured the best foldable smartphone at the PhoneWorld Awards 2023.

Best Budget Gaming Phone of the Year

Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm) processor paired with 8GB of RAM, an impressive LED-illuminated Mecha design, and a decent 5000mAh battery.

Why It Won?

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro takes the crown for its exceptional gaming performance, an unorthodox design with an RGB LED strip on the back (that excites gamers), and decent camera performance, which is a bonus too. With the Pova 5 Pro, Tecno is offering gamers great performance and overall value for the price.

Final Words:

Congratulations to all the winners of the PhoneWorld Awards 2023! In a year filled with technological marvels, these smartphones have truly stood out in their respective categories, pushing boundaries, and redefining the smartphone experience.

As we look forward to the future of the Pakistani smartphone market, PhoneWorld remains committed to bringing you the latest and greatest in the world of technology. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the ever-evolving world of smartphones!

Also, here’s the link to PTA Taxes Portal, if you want to know the exact taxes on all smartphones.