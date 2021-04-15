Beware of Fake Android Netflix App in Pakistan- NITB

Netflix is one of the most famous video streaming platforms and people in Pakistan are crazy about it. While it offers entertainment, its usage during Covid Lockdown has surged and more people have got its subscriptions. When something gets popular, hackers try to play with people’s minds and take unnecessary advantage through false means. While the original Netflix is secure and offering the best experience to people, the Fake version of the Android Netflix App is also circulating on play store and many people are becoming victims.

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has warned people on its Twitter post regarding the fake Netflix app. Its name is FlixOnline, however, it shares the same logo as Netflix and is available on Google Play Store.

While warning Twitteratis, NITB tweeted:

“Do not download the Netflix app [named] FlixOnline. It transfers harmful file to your device,” wrote NITB in a post on Twitter, adding that “Never use any untrusted app or APK (file).

Stay updated with @NationalITBoard Malware alerts”

Do not download the Netflix app name Flixonline, it transfers a harmful file to your device. Never use any untrusted APP or APK. Stay alert & stay safe!#SecurityBreach #CyberAttack pic.twitter.com/iDfSshEFag — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) April 13, 2021

NITB further said that the play store has wormable Android Malware that attacks users through WhatsApp incoming messages. This harmful file sent to users multiplies automatically making a big mess and gets all the personal information as well.

Social media also has people’s experiences regarding it who revealed that the hacker who is sending this malware attracts people with free Netflix services and later on gives them a link to the fake Netflix that extracts users’ credentials and credit card information.

So, please don’t download FlixOnline and if you have already done it, uninstall it as soon as possible.

