Brazil suspends iPhone sales without power brick Ahead of iPhone 14 event

iPhone 14 launch event is just a few weeks ahead. While people are quite excited about the event, Brazil’s Justice Ministry has suspended iPhone sales without power brick. The Brazilian government has also fined Cupertino company a $2.3M bill. This news was published in the Brazilian Federal Register.

In the Brazilian publication, Justice Ministry wrote:

“Application of a fine in the amount of BRL 12,274,500, cancellation of registration of iPhone brand smartphones introduced on the market from the iPhone 12 model, and immediate suspension of supply of all iPhone-branded smartphones, regardless of model or generation unaccompanied by the power brick,”

This time, the Government gave favor to Apple and said that it won’t fine Apple if it doesn’t suspend iPhone sales without power brick however, if the company doesn’t follow the guidelines in near future, it will have to follow the consequences.

This is nothing new. In January 2021, Justice Ministry notified Apple and Samsung, that they should reveal why they removed power brick from their smartphone lines. It seems they have not answered the query, since the government asked Brazil’s consumer protection regulator to carry on administrative proceedings against Apple.

iPhone sales without power brick-Is it harmful?

Apple also commented on this matter and told that it will appeal the Brazilian government’s decision. It said that the basic idea behind removing the plug adapters from the iPhone box is to help reduce the planet’s carbon footprint.

At Apple, we consider our impact on people and the planet in everything we do. Power adapters represented our largest use of zinc and plastic, and eliminating them from the box helped reduce more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions – the equivalent of removing 500,000 cars from the road each year.

The statement further added:

There are billions of USB-A power adapters already in use around the world that our customers can use to charge and connect their devices. We have already won several court decisions in Brazil on this issue and are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices. We will continue to work with Senacon to address their concerns and plan to appeal this decision.

