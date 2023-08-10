Call of Duty Breaks Tradition with Cross-Game Progression to Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty has announced a big transition for its fans. For the past two decades, new Call of Duty games followed a similar trajectory. You start every year with a new game, leaving behind the progress you made in the previous one. However, this year in turn of events, things are changing with the reboot of Modern Warfare 3, led by Sledgehammer Games. In this game, all the firearms and nearly every cosmetic item you acquired in last year’s Modern Warfare 2 will carry over to the new game.

Therefore, when you log into the new Modern Warfare 3, you won’t have to do anything extraordinary as each of the items that you have earned in 2022 will already be there. This is excellent news, especially for those players who have spent a lot of time working on things such as camos for their weapons, tweaking attachments, and purchasing battle pass skins.

Still, there are a few exceptions to keep in mind. The cosmetics for automobiles that aren’t featured in Modern Warfare 3 won’t transfer, and special songs dubbed “War Tracks” won’t make the cut either.

The two COD games will be so synchronized that you will be able to keep leveling up your guns in MW2 and see that progress count in MW3.

This change, while convenient, indicates that Modern Warfare 3 might not feel completely new like previous CoD games. It’s a bit odd to have another Modern Warfare game just a year after the last one, specifically, since it’s not being developed by Infinity.

The seamless multiplayer compatibility also indicates that MW3 might feel more like an extension of 2022’s game rather than an entirely separate game. This could be owing to rumors that Treyarch’s next Call of Duty game was delayed, possibly skipping 2023.

Anyway, the excitement for Call of Duty is on the horizon. A big reveal event for Modern Warfare 3 is set for August 17 inside Warzone, and it’ll likely end with a trailer. There’s also a new teaser trailer out now, emphasizing the returning villain hinted at the end of MW2’s campaign: Makarov.

