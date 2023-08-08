Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Officially Launch on November 10

Activision has officially confirmed this year’s Call of Duty game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming this year in November. Activision also revealed the teaser video saying, “The ultimate threat awaits”.

Modern Warfare III will launch on November 10. The game be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, in addition to PC.

This is just the beginning of Activision’s Modern Warfare III announcement plans, we will get more details in the coming weeks. According to the reports, Activision will confirm more details about the game on August 17. So stay tuned for more details about the game.

Sledgehammer Games is reportedly leading development on Modern Warfare III, with the support of Activision’s network of Call of Duty development studios. Operators, guns, and purchases from MW2/Warzone will reportedly carry forward to the new game.

Last year’s Modern Warfare II hit $1 billion in revenue in 10 days, the fastest ever for the series. The new game has also big expectations. All Call of Duty games are now developed on the same engine, no matter which studio is leading development. So fans can feel Modern Warfare III to presumably be similar to Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

According to the reports, campaign early access for Modern Warfare III will begin on November 2. Beta weekends will take place October 6-10 (for PlayStation) and October 12-16 (for everyone).

