CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition comes with a unique color-changing design and eye-catching features

The mobile industry these days demands constant innovation from brands to stay up-to-date and maintain their position in the market. One such brand, TECNO, has recently introduced its Camon 19 Pro model with the industry’s slimmest bezel design and RGBW camera technology. The Mondrian Edition of Camon 19 Pro adds another milestone to the brand ever growing innovative products by introducing the first-ever color-changing mobile in Pakistan. Let’s take a deep dive to see what Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has to offer.

The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian features one of the best camera setups ever seen in a smartphone in its budget segment. The main camera has 64MP Bright Night Portrait + RGBW sensor, which is phenomenal in low-light conditions, housing one of the finest Optical Image Stabilization fitted to any smartphone! The RGBW Lens is a game-changer as it adopts an innovative pixel arrangement introducing white light and making your pictures appear more natural. In a conventional mobile camera, an RGB sensor does not house a white pixel hence the light intake is reduced, while the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian camera sensor can get 1.7 times better light sensitivity, improving the overall brightness.

Additionally, the Super Night Mode feature in the Camera will allow you to take clear low-light pictures by adjusting exposure and simulating long exposure to get the best possible picture. Another star of the camera setup is the 50MP Portrait Lens with 2x Optical Zoom for the best portrait mode pictures. The 2x Zoom facilitates users to capture their best moments at a closer glance in portrait mode with deep and accurate colors, almost every detail is captured by this lens.

If you are a content creator, this next feature is for you! The Camera Pro Mode allows you to control almost all aspects of your Camera as you can on a professional camera. You can adjust the exposure, sensitivity, white balance, and various other factors and tune them according to your liking. There is laser focus with another camera sensor for your pictures with the Bokeh Effect. Using that 2 mega-pixel Bokeh lens, you can take amazing pictures with the proper depth in them for your Bokeh effect. Selfies have never been better with the dedicated 32 MP AI Beauty Camera that boasts a 0.64-micrometer lens for the best visual effects!

TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian offers the slimmest bezels in the industry, the frame of this handset is just 0.98mm thick, making it very sleek and attractive. The metal texture feels very pleasant and luxurious to the touch. The Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition has won multiple awards for its design language, one of which is the Muse Design Award. This award was awarded for the color-changing design of the 19 Pro Mondrian, which uses chromatic photocells in the back cover of the glass to change its color when sunlight hits it! You can get this feature-packed device for PKR 51,999 in Pakistan in both online and offline markets!

