Camon 19 Pro: The Camera Phone of Dreams

Camon 19 Pro is the smartphone to invest in. It is leading in the market due to its high sale and demand from the customers. One of the reasons for such popularity is its camera. Let’s have a look at how it has the camera of dreams.

Multifunctional image modes: Super Night Mode

With multiple shooting stack noise reduction, the simulation of long exposure in the low light environment can also take clear and bright photos hence, maintaining the splendid night view of city buildings and lights.

64 MP RGBW (G+P) bright night lens & 32MP front camera

When a low light environment is detected, the night video algorithm will be automatically enabled to raise image brightness and reduce noise in combination with RGBW + (G+P) super photosensitive lens, and provide more flexibility for video production at night.

Moreover, four-in-one 32 MP front camera technology make photos brighter in a low light environment, by increasing the light intake of each pixel by 4 times to capture images with better color, and photograph equally impressive in a low light environment.

Laser focus + OIS

Laser focus offers super-fast focus and spontaneous image shooting. Within 3m, in a dark environment with a dynamic light source, the main camera provides faster focusing. Response time is 0.1 s, so its focus speed is incredibly sharp by 300 percent.

Moreover, OIS + EIS feature can optimize video shooting from hardware + software, to make the image better and more stable in large movements.

50 MP 2X optical zoom lens

Its 50 mm golden focus section to shoot the most authentic portrait texture is another outstanding feature. Tecno’s Camon 19 Pro lets the user see a clearer view from a far distance.

Camera pro mode

By adjusting the parameters precisely according to the needs, one can enjoy the professional experience brought by a professional camera, and maximize their talents.

AI face beauty

Artificial Intelligence feature provides identification of males and female for differentiated face beauty, AI face beauty can offer

skin soothing

skin color

face slimming

nose beauty

Here is a guide for three types of options in Camon 19 Pro smartphone camera AI.

A standard

It is best for the dark skin region, as it maintains the characteristics and advantages of dark skin using the current dark skin effect for fine-tuning.

B standard

This one is best suited for South/South East Asia skin, it tends to increase color brightness and decrease saturation based on slightly orange-red to achieve the effect of natural whiteness, rejecting yellow and fake white.

C standard

Best suited for the Middle East and North Africa/Latin America, skin tends to be a little orange-red, so it refuses to make an appearance of burn yellow and fake white, by focusing on improving the daily scene face color problem, to achieve a natural ruddy effect.

Conclusion

These features of this Tecno mobile camera phone are not ordinary ones. One must grab the opportunity to fulfill their dream of the perfect smartphone camera with Camon 19 pro.

