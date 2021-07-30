CCTV cameras to be installed at Capital’s Police Stations

Islamabad police have planned to install extra CCTV cameras at police stations in order to guarantee transparency and seamless policing operations.

The cameras would be installed at the offices of Station House Officers (SHOs), Muharrars, and lock-ups, as directed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, and would be directly monitored through a control room set up at Safe City, which would also have connectivity with the Central Police Office and DIG (Operations) office.

Previously, there had been reports of detainees being tortured in the jails, but owing to the lack of CCTV cameras, a transparent inquiry could not be conducted. Torture allegations in jails will now be addressed with the use of these cameras, while transparent surveillance will be assured, according to police officials.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, the IGP, stated that cutting-edge technology is being utilized to increase openness in policing operations, and that the placement of cameras will help to enhance the culture at police stations.