Karachi to get 1300 advanced CCTV cameras with AI capabilities

The advancement in technology, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), has made it easier for state authorities to carry out surveillance in any area. In this regard, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has revealed the ambitious Karachi Safe City Project. The initiative includes the installation of around 1300 advanced CCTV cameras, which will be fitted with face recognition and AI features. These cameras will be installed along the Red Zone and Airport Corridor of Shahrah e Faisal.

The government has allocated a staggering Rs 5.6 billion for the project that aims to boost security measures in the economic hub of Pakistan. The signing ceremony for the groundbreaking launch of the Safe City project marks an important milestone in strengthening the safety and surveillance infrastructure in Pakistan’s biggest country.

The execution of the project is set to begin within a month, with plans for a new command and control center adjacent to the Karachi Police Office (KPO).

During the signing ceremony, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and other officials were also present to commence Karachi’s mega project to strengthen the city’s security.

The Karachi Safe City Project is a testament to the progressive strides in utilizing technology to enhance public safety. With the implementation of state-of-the-art surveillance systems equipped with AI capabilities, the project promises to revolutionize the monitoring and response mechanisms in Pakistan’s megacity.