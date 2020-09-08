Technology is getting advanced every day in this fast-paced world. As for the first time ever, the People’s Republic of China successfully experimented with its first-ever reusable spacecraft. The country’s reusable spacecraft landed on Sunday after staying a couple of days in orbit, It can also be regarded as a possible step toward lower-cost space flight.

China’s Prototype Reusable Spacecraft Lands After Two Days

The confidential, military-run space program has issued some details of the spacecraft, which was sent into space on September 4. It was launched by a Long March 2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in country’s desert northwest. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, the craft landed as planned at Jiuquan

A spokesperson at Xinhua stated,

The flight marks an important breakthrough in our country’s research on reusable spacecraft that promise a “more convenient and inexpensive way” to reach space.

China sent its first astronaut into orbit back in 2003 and has launched a space station. In 2019, it became the first state to land a robot rover on the moon’s less-seen far side. A probe carrying another robot rover is on the way to Mars.

Both the US and the former Soviet Union launched reusable spacecraft. The US space shuttle flew more than 100 missions from the 1980s till 2011. After that, the US military has designed the X-37, a robot glider that made its 6th flight in May. The USSR space plane, Buran, orbited the Earth two times during its single flight in 1988.

Check out? People’s Republic of China Launches its First Independent Mission to Mars