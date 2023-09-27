CMF by Nothing Introduces Three New Products: Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and 65W GaN Charger

Nothing announced the first three products in its sub-brand, CMF, which stands for colour, material, and finish. The goal of this sub-brand is to provide products at lower prices. CMF by Nothing introduced three products including Buds Pro, Watch Pro and 65W GaN charger. Let’s discuss these devices one by one.

CMF Buds Pro:

The CMF Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation with a claimed 45dB reduction across a wide 5000Hz range. They have the largest battery of any Nothing audio product. The company claims 6.5 hours of use with ANC and 11 hours without ANC. The audio drivers are made out of LCP+PU and feature real-time bass adjustment.

The CMF Buds Pro will be available in three colours: Dark Gray, Light Gray, and Orange. They cost around $49.

CMF Watch Pro:

The next on the list is CMF Watch Pro. It features a large 1.96-inch 410×502 resolution AMOLED display with 600+ nits of peak brightness. The display refreshes at 58Hz for a smoother experience. The integrated GPS navigation provides location tracking during running, cycling, walking, and hiking. The watch supports a massive list of workouts and sports that it can track for the user.

The watch also includes real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitors. It also includes sleep and stress tracking. Finally, the watch also lets you make and receive your calls from your wrist with an integrated microphone and speaker.

The CMF Watch Pro will be available in two finishes. Dark Gray, which features a matte aluminium finish and comes in two strap colours, Dark Gray and Ash Gray. There is also a polished shiny aluminium Metallic Gray finish, which comes with a striking Orange strap. The CMF Watch Pro costs $69.

CMF 65W GaN Charger:

CMF Power 65W GaN charger features two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port for simultaneous charging. As the name suggests, the total output is capped at 65W. Additionally, it can be delivered in a combination of 45W and 20W over the two USB-C ports, 45W and 18W over USB-C1 and USB-A ports, and 15W total over USB-C2 and USB-A ports.

The charger supports most of the major charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It is also compatible with Apple MFI-certified cables.

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger costs $39. Moreover, it will be available in Dark Gray.