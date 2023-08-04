Nothing is a relatively young brand that is getting more attention because of its design and innovative marketing. The company launched its first product – a pair of TWS earbuds – in 2021 and two generations of smartphones. Now, Nothing founder Carl Pei has announced plans for a new sub-brand called ‘CMF by Nothing’. The new brand will release a new range of affordable products to address a larger cross-section of consumers. Basically, it will be an affordable sub-brand by Nothing.

Nothing Announces CMF by Nothing, An Affordable Sub-Brand

Initially, the company will introduce a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds under the new brand later this year. It will expand to more products in the future. The company didn’t officially announce anything about launching smartphones under the new sub-brand. However, we are hoping that the company will also launch a budget-friendly smartphone under this brand sometime next year.

In the meantime, the company said that CMF will aim to offer the sort of great design that Nothing has become known for already in its short history while offering great value for money.

In an email, Pei said “Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people.”

He did not elaborate any further on the new brand. He also did not reveal any details about the planned products. As he revealed that it will be an affordable brand, we can expect cheaper earbuds than the Nothing Ear (Stick).

This is the company’s more affordable product currently with a $99 price tag. As for the smartwatch, we are not sure about it as it will be a first for Nothing. Anyhow, the launch of a new brand is always good news for consumers. So let’s hope it can truly offer customers the value for money that Nothing is promising.

