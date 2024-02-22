CMF by Nothing has just unveiled two exciting additions to its audio lineup: the CMF Buds and the CMF Neckband Pro. These new products aim at the entry-level wireless TWS earbuds and neckband market, respectively. The company is going to launch these products on Tuesday, March 5, alongside the Phone (2a).

CMF by Nothing to Launch CMF Buds and Neckband Pro on 5th March

Starting with the CMF Buds, these earbuds boast an intriguing case design featuring a prominent circular shape in the top left corner. It remains unclear whether this circular element serves as a button or a hinge around which the lid rotates open. The case is coated in the signature bright shade of orange with silver accents, consistent with other CMF products. Nothing claims that the CMF Buds will offer best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC), promising an immersive audio experience.

Moving on to the CMF Neckband Pro, this neckband sports a similar circular motif, which appears to function as a rotating dial. While the specific function of this dial remains unknown, it is likely to control playback, volume, or both. Nothing asserts that the Neckband Pro will be the first neckband to feature 50dB hybrid ANC. Furthermore, it will enhance the listening experience by minimizing external noise.

Despite the limited information currently available, both products are generating significant interest. Consumers are eager to learn more about the features, pricing, and availability of these new offerings. Fortunately, we will get more details about it on March 5, offering a comprehensive look at what CMF by Nothing has in store for audio enthusiasts.