Crypto Phone Solana 2nd Edition Secures 100,000 Preorders

The second version of the crypto phone, Solana, has managed to garner 100,000 pre-orders in just over a month. Previously, the company set the 100,000 preorder targets as a prerequisite to developing a second device. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that it took Solana nearly a year to sell 20,000 units of its first crypto phone, so it can be seen as a good development.

In this regard, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko in an interview said,

There’s a minimum cost to get a new line going. With at least 100,000 customers for chapter 2 having already paid $450, the economics for selling an affordable second device are more viable than the “brutal” numbers that backed Solana’s experimental first phone, which originally retailed for $1,000.

With a $45 million war chest, the company now aims to proceed and probably deliver units to customers in early 2025. The new development solidifies a future for Solana Mobile, which is the only crypto-enabled phone manufacturer.

“It’s really tough to beat Apple and Google on camera and the other” tech specs their leading smartphones boast, Yakovenko said. “That’s why we really care about the crypto-specific features. We are trying to build something that you can’t get on another device.”

However, it’s not yet clear whether the preorder buyers are interested in getting a crypto-enabled smartphone or merely in the likelihood of getting Solana’s second free money machine.