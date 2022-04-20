Cybercriminals ramped up their activities by 83% in Pakistan since 2018

Smartphones have evolved into a one-stop shop for payments, personal health, work, gaming, productivity, texting, tweeting, and Facebook checking. We use them for almost everything, from mobile banking to navigating unknown territory to emailing last-minute project notes. Lately, Cybercriminals are on rise.

Cybercrime has surged worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic, and Pakistan is no exception. By 2025, cybercrime is expected to cost $10.5 trillion globally. Since 2018, cybercriminals in Pakistan have increased their activity by 83 percent.

As a result, cybercrime has become a constant threat. Everyone, including children, can be affected. Malware, ransomware, and identity theft can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

Fortunately, you may take a few simple safe steps, such as keeping your internet account secure and installing antivirus software.

Set a Strong Passcode

Although this may seem self-evident, a Consumer Reports survey found that 64% of us do not use our passcodes. To be honest, not using a passcode is a terrible idea. By swiping your phone, you’re essentially handing over all of your personal information to anyone swipes it.

Use the same security steps you would on any other device when setting up your passcode.

Enable Encryption

Next, make sure that encryption is turned on on all of your devices. Encryption safeguards your data, ensuring that even if hackers gain access to your devices, they will be unable to view any of your files or gain access to your accounts.

Some of the built-in encryption features in major operating systems are actually rather impressive.

Be Selective with your Apps

That new app may appear to be fantastic, but with so many unknown third-party suppliers, it’s tough to know how private and safe it is. As a result, it’s best to download apps from a reputable app store like iTunes, Android Market, or Amazon and read reviews attentively before installing them or entering personal information.

Android Device Manager and iCloud

Remote phone tracking and limited control features are available on both iOS and Android and require minimal setup. On iPhones, enable Find My Phone and create an iCloud account, and on Android phones, allow Google to follow your location. These features will not only help you locate a lost or stolen device, but they will also allow you to wipe it and restore factory settings remotely. The catch is that in order to use these services, you must give up some privacy to Apple or Google.

Don’t Click Suspicious Links

Perhaps it’s a tiny, nearly indecipherable screens, or perhaps it’s a false sense of security, but people are three times more likely to click on dubious links on their cell phone than on a pc. It’s not a good idea. Give heed to the URL, especially if it asks you to enter personal information.

Optimize your Wi-Fi and VPN settings

Adjusting your WiFi and VPN settings is another a setting you can change.

One of the easiest methods for hackers to gain access to your devices is over public WiFi. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) should also be installed. No matter what network you’re on, VPNs encrypt your online traffic and offer a safe connection for your data. It’s also feasible to set up your VPN so that it starts automatically when you connect to the internet.